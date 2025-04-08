Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (19-59) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-32) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on FDSSE. The over/under is 229 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -14 229 -952 +640

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (74.7%)

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-36-3).

The Hornets are 35-38-5 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 45 times this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 31 times in 78 opportunities (39.7%).

Memphis sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-20-1) than it does in road games (21-16-2).

In home games, the Grizzlies go over the over/under 51.3% of the time (20 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 64.1% of games (25 of 39).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (18-19-3) than away (17-19-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (32.5%, 13 of 40) than away (47.4%, 18 of 38).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Desmond Bane averages 19 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Ja Morant is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 20.4 points, 7.5 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Per game, Mark Williams provides the Hornets 15.5 points, 10.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Hornets get 5.6 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Hornets 8.3 points, 7.8 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Nick Smith averages 9.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 38.4% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

