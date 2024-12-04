Hero World Challenge: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

Only 20 golfers are in the field this week for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Scottie Scheffler shapes up as a huge favorite in his bid to defend here after winning by three shots a year ago (and finishing runner-up in the two years prior).

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Hero Wold Challenge Event Info

Albany Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,449 yards (long)

: 7,449 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 39.2 yards (wide)

: 39.2 yards (wide) Average Green Size : 4,500 square feet (small)

: 4,500 square feet (small) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores: -20, -16, -18, -18, -20

Albany Course Key Stats

Hero World Challenge Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win Hero World Challenge (+1400)

To Finish Top 5 (+200)

With Scottie Scheffler sitting as a +190 favorite to win, it'll be a big ask for anybody to dethrone him, but Russell Henley has the game to do it at Albany.

Henley is the field leader in accuracy gained and the fourth-best ball-striker in the field over the last six months in the field. Over the last 50 rounds, he ranks the same.

Henley last finished T4 at the TOUR Championship in gross scoring and hasn't lost strokes from approach play in 12 straight starts.

Tom Kim

Odds To Win Hero World Challenge (+2500)

To Finish Top 5 (+320)

To Finish Top 10 (-105)

Tom Kim's odds have lengthened since the start of the week, and that's noteworthy.

Now, Kim did miss the cut recently in the Hong Kong Open -- but was 2nd at the Genesis Open on the DP World Tour in October before that.

His irons have been sharp in recent measured events, and he's second in the field in approach over the last 50 rounds.

Kim's an accurate driver, too, so he should be in position to play well. He was T10 here last year.

Aaron Rai

Odds To Win Hero World Challenge (+3000)

To Finish Top 5 (+330)

To Finish Top 10 (-105)

Aaron Rai hasn't played since late September (a missed cut at the Open de España due to poor wedge play), but he should fit the course well.

Rai is the fourth-best iron player in the field over the last 50 rounds once adjusting for field strength, and he's second in accuracy. He should get birdie chances by hitting fairways and greens.

His putting ranks him 11th in that 50-round sample, and we're not far removed from a great iron week with solid putting back in August when he won the Wyndham Championship. That's what we're seeking for him to finish top half -- or top-five -- in this field.

