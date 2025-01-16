The 2024-25 NFL Playoffs are in full swing. Ahead of the Divisional Round, eight teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl.

Here's the last time each NFL Playoff team won the Super Bowl, along with their current standing in the Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds as of January 16th, 2025 and subject to change.

Last Super Bowl for Each NFL Playoff Team

Last Super Bowl Win: 2012-13

Total Super Bowl Wins: 2 (2 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +470

Last Super Bowl Win: Never

Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (4 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +550

Last Super Bowl Win: Never

Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (0 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +290

Last Super Bowl Win: Never

Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (0 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +4400

Last Super Bowl Win: 2023-24

Total Super Bowl Wins: 4 (6 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +350

Last Super Bowl Win: 2021-22

Total Super Bowl Wins: 2 (5 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +1600

Last Super Bowl Win: 2017-18

Total Super Bowl Wins: 1 (4 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +420

Last Super Bowl Win: 1991-92

Total Super Bowl Wins: 3 (5 appearances)

Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +2600

Super Bowl Odds

Below are the full Super Bowl LIX betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

