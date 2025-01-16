FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Here's the Last Time Each NFL Playoff Team Won the Super Bowl

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

Subscribe to our newsletter

Here's the Last Time Each NFL Playoff Team Won the Super Bowl

The 2024-25 NFL Playoffs are in full swing. Ahead of the Divisional Round, eight teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl.

Here's the last time each NFL Playoff team won the Super Bowl, along with their current standing in the Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds as of January 16th, 2025 and subject to change.

Last Super Bowl for Each NFL Playoff Team

Baltimore Ravens

  • Last Super Bowl Win: 2012-13
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 2 (2 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +470

Buffalo Bills

  • Last Super Bowl Win: Never
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (4 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +550

Detroit Lions

  • Last Super Bowl Win: Never
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (0 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +290

Houston Texans

  • Last Super Bowl Win: Never
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (0 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +4400

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Last Super Bowl Win: 2023-24
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 4 (6 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +350

Los Angeles Rams

  • Last Super Bowl Win: 2021-22
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 2 (5 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +1600

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Last Super Bowl Win: 2017-18
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 1 (4 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +420

Washington Commanders

  • Last Super Bowl Win: 1991-92
  • Total Super Bowl Wins: 3 (5 appearances)
  • Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +2600

Super Bowl Odds

Below are the full Super Bowl LIX betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
Washington Commanders
Houston Texans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

You can also check out our latest 2024-25 NFL Playoffs printable bracket.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup