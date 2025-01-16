Here's the Last Time Each NFL Playoff Team Won the Super Bowl
The 2024-25 NFL Playoffs are in full swing. Ahead of the Divisional Round, eight teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl.
Here's the last time each NFL Playoff team won the Super Bowl, along with their current standing in the Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Super Bowl odds as of January 16th, 2025 and subject to change.
Last Super Bowl for Each NFL Playoff Team
Baltimore Ravens
- Last Super Bowl Win: 2012-13
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 2 (2 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +470
Buffalo Bills
- Last Super Bowl Win: Never
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (4 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +550
Detroit Lions
- Last Super Bowl Win: Never
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (0 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +290
Houston Texans
- Last Super Bowl Win: Never
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 0 (0 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +4400
Kansas City Chiefs
- Last Super Bowl Win: 2023-24
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 4 (6 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +350
Los Angeles Rams
- Last Super Bowl Win: 2021-22
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 2 (5 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +1600
Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Super Bowl Win: 2017-18
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 1 (4 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +420
Washington Commanders
- Last Super Bowl Win: 1991-92
- Total Super Bowl Wins: 3 (5 appearances)
- Odds to Win the 2024-25 Super Bowl: +2600
Super Bowl Odds
Below are the full Super Bowl LIX betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.