Heat vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: ESPN, BSSUN, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) are 3-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (44-35) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and WFAA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 214.

Heat vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3 -110 -110 214 -110 -110 -143 +120

Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (59.4%)

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 47 times over 79 games with a set spread.

The Heat are 38-37-4 against the spread this season.

This season, 37 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 79 opportunities (41.8%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 40 games at home, and it has covered 26 times in 39 games on the road.

The Mavericks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than games on the road (53.8%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .395 (15-23-0). Away, it is .561 (23-14-4).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over more often at home (19 of 38, 50%) than away (14 of 41, 34.1%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (second in league).

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.8 points, 5.1 assists and 5 rebounds.

P.J. Washington averages 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 8 boards.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.5 points, 10.6 boards and 4 assists. He is also sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.4 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 4 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Jaime Jaquez averages 11.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists. He is making 48.7% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Duncan Robinson provides the Heat 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

