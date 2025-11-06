Heat vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (4-4) host the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 7, 2025. The Hornets are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6.5 238.5 -250 +205

Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (79.3%)

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

Charlotte has the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (2-2-0 record) and on the road (2-2-0) this season.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 25% of the time at home (one of four), and 75% of the time away (three of four).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17 points, 4.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kel'el Ware averages 10.1 points, 7.4 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 54.5% from the field and 41.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 23.3 points for the Hornets, plus 7.8 boards and 9.8 assists.

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 21.5 points, 6.6 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Collin Sexton gives the Hornets 16.1 points, 2.3 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gets the Hornets 14.8 points, 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

