Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA

The Houston Rockets (38-22) are favored by 9.5 points against the Golden State Warriors (31-30) on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9.5 215.5 -360 +290

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (70.3%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets are 27-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have 26 wins against the spread in 61 games this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 26 times out of 61 chances.

Warriors games this season have hit the over 57.4% of the time (35 out of 61 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 27 home games, and 17 times in 33 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total nine times in 27 opportunities this season (33.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 33 opportunities (51.5%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (14-17-1). Away, it is .414 (12-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 20 of 32 times at home (62.5%), and 15 of 29 away (51.7%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.3 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 51% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.5 points, 9.2 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor.

Amen Thompson averages 17.4 points, 7.7 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.2 points, 2.7 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.4 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Warriors get 8.4 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Quinten Post's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Al Horford averages 8.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Gui Santos averages 6.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 52% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

