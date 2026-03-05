Heat vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

The Miami Heat (33-29) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-46) on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total in the matchup is 225.5.

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -12.5 225.5 -699 +500

Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (84.5%)

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 36 times in 62 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 61 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 32 times out of 61 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 28 of 61 set point totals (45.9%).

In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (17-13-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-12-1).

In home games, the Heat eclipse the total 50% of the time (15 of 30 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 53.1% of games (17 of 32).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 14-15-1 record) than on the road (.387, 12-17-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 53.3% of the time at home (16 of 30), and 38.7% of the time on the road (12 of 31).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.1 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 9.5 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nets 24.1 points, 6.9 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 12.5 points, 7.1 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Day'Ron Sharpe gets the Nets 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Noah Clowney provides the Nets 12.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets are getting 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Egor Demin.

