Magic vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: KFAA and FDSFL

The Dallas Mavericks (21-40) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (32-28) on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Kia Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on KFAA and FDSFL. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Magic vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8.5 229.5 -334 +270

Magic vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (76.6%)

Magic vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Magic are 25-35-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 26-34-1 this year.

This season, 31 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 47.5% of the time this year (29 of 61 games with a set point total).

In home games, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (14-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-18-0).

The Magic have gone over the over/under in 17 of 31 home games (54.8%), compared to 14 of 29 road games (48.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.485, 16-16-1 record) than on the road (.357, 10-18-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 48.5% of the time at home (16 of 33), and 46.4% of the time on the road (13 of 28).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.1 points, 5 assists and 8.4 boards.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 boards.

Anthony Black averages 15.7 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Mavericks are getting 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Per game, Brandon Williams gets the Mavericks 13.1 points, 2.9 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Mavericks are getting 14.2 points, 7 boards and 1.9 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks are receiving 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Max Christie.

