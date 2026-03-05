Suns vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: CHSN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Chicago Bulls (25-37) visit the Phoenix Suns (35-26) after losing five road games in a row. The Suns are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Suns vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -11.5 224.5 -549 +410

Suns vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (77.3%)

Suns vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Suns have compiled a 37-22-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 27-34-1 this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 25 times out of 62 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 29 times in 62 opportunities (46.8%).

Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-12-1) than it does in road games (18-10-1).

At home, the Suns eclipse the over/under 34.4% of the time (11 of 32 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 48.3% of games (14 of 29).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-17-1). Away, it is .393 (11-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over 13 of 34 times at home (38.2%), and 16 of 28 away (57.1%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Mark Williams is averaging 11.6 points, 1 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10 points, 2.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis provides the Bulls 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in league).

Josh Giddey averages 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is also making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

The Bulls get 12.2 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.8 boards and 5.6 assists.

The Bulls are getting 14.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

Jalen Smith's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

