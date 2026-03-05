Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

The Toronto Raptors (35-26) are 7-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-23) on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and SportsNet.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 - - -

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 27 times over 62 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have 30 wins against the spread in 61 games this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 30 times out of 61 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have eclipsed the over/under 39.3% of the time (24 out of 61 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 32 games when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 games on the road.

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under in 11 of 32 home games (34.4%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 19 of 30 matchups (63.3%).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results away (18-11-0) than at home (12-20-0).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 40.6% of the time at home (13 of 32), and 37.9% of the time away (11 of 29).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 70% from the field (first in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 19 points, 8.1 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Raptors are getting 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

