Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TSN and FDSSE

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) are underdogs (by 5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -5 234 -205 +172

Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (64.6%)

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 18 times over 43 games with a set spread.

The Raptors are 22-19-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 26 times this season.

The Raptors have hit the over 51.2% of the time this year (22 of 43 games with a set point total).

In home games, Atlanta owns a better record against the spread (8-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-14-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (73.7%) than away games (50%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .609 (14-8-1). Away, it is .400 (8-11-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 13 of 23 times at home (56.5%), and nine of 20 on the road (45%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 boards and 11.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.5 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 assists and 7.7 boards.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 61.2% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Scottie Barnes averages 19.8 points, 8.1 boards and 6.6 assists. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Raptors get 16.1 points per game from Gradey Dick, plus 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.