2023 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

This season, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have put up a record of 2-4. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.

Hawaii 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ Vanderbilt August 26 L 35-28 Commodores (-17) 55.5 1 Stanford September 1 L 37-24 Cardinal (-2.5) 54.5 2 Albany (NY) September 10 W 31-20 - - 3 @ Oregon September 16 L 55-10 Ducks (-38.5) 68.5 4 New Mexico State September 24 W 20-17 Rainbow Warriors (-3.5) 54.5 5 @ UNLV September 30 L 44-20 Rebels (-10.5) 57.5 7 San Diego State October 14 - Aztecs (-6) 52.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Hawaii Last Game

The Rainbow Warriors were taken down by the UNLV Rebels 44-20 in their most recent game. Brayden Schager threw for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for the Warriors in that game versus the Rebels. In the ground game, Tylan Hines took nine carries for 43 yards (4.8 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for -3 yards in the passing game. Steven McBride led the receiving charge against the Rebels, hauling in six passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii Betting Insights

Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rainbow Warriors have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Check out more analysis about Hawaii on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on FanDuel today!