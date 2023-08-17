2023 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule
This season, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have put up a record of 2-4. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.
Hawaii 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|0
|@ Vanderbilt
|August 26
|L 35-28
|Commodores (-17)
|55.5
|1
|Stanford
|September 1
|L 37-24
|Cardinal (-2.5)
|54.5
|2
|Albany (NY)
|September 10
|W 31-20
|-
|-
|3
|@ Oregon
|September 16
|L 55-10
|Ducks (-38.5)
|68.5
|4
|New Mexico State
|September 24
|W 20-17
|Rainbow Warriors (-3.5)
|54.5
|5
|@ UNLV
|September 30
|L 44-20
|Rebels (-10.5)
|57.5
|7
|San Diego State
|October 14
|-
|Aztecs (-6)
|52.5
Hawaii Last Game
The Rainbow Warriors were taken down by the UNLV Rebels 44-20 in their most recent game. Brayden Schager threw for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for the Warriors in that game versus the Rebels. In the ground game, Tylan Hines took nine carries for 43 yards (4.8 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for -3 yards in the passing game. Steven McBride led the receiving charge against the Rebels, hauling in six passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Hawaii Betting Insights
- Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
