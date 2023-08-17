FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

This season, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have put up a record of 2-4. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.

Hawaii 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0@ VanderbiltAugust 26L 35-28Commodores (-17)55.5
1StanfordSeptember 1L 37-24Cardinal (-2.5)54.5
2Albany (NY)September 10W 31-20--
3@ OregonSeptember 16L 55-10Ducks (-38.5)68.5
4New Mexico StateSeptember 24W 20-17Rainbow Warriors (-3.5)54.5
5@ UNLVSeptember 30L 44-20Rebels (-10.5)57.5
7San Diego StateOctober 14-Aztecs (-6)52.5
Hawaii Last Game

The Rainbow Warriors were taken down by the UNLV Rebels 44-20 in their most recent game. Brayden Schager threw for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for the Warriors in that game versus the Rebels. In the ground game, Tylan Hines took nine carries for 43 yards (4.8 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for -3 yards in the passing game. Steven McBride led the receiving charge against the Rebels, hauling in six passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii Betting Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

