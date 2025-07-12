Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (44-48) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-63)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | CHW: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | CHW: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

CLE: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-9, 4.27 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-8, 4.40 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (4-8, 4.40 ERA). When Bibee starts, his team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season. Bibee's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. When Burke starts, the White Sox have gone 10-5-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 7-8 in Burke's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -156 to cover.

The Guardians-White Sox contest on July 12 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 18, or 60%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 46-44-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 28 of the 88 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Chicago has gone 28-55 (33.7%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-48-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 48-43-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 100 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .298 batting average and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season. He's batting .289.

Among all qualified, he ranks 19th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.325/.362.

Santana enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 62 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Martinez has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .303 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .297 and has 72 hits, both team-best figures for the White Sox. He's batting .218 and slugging .384.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 144th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .222 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Chase Meidroth is batting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and 32 walks.

Luis Robert is batting .187 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!