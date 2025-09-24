Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (85-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (85-72)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSDET

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-122) | DET: (+104)

CLE: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-11, 4.34 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 8-14, 4.60 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (11-11, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty (8-14, 4.60 ERA). Bibee's team is 18-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-5. The Tigers have gone 10-19-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Flaherty's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.5%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

The Guardians vs Tigers moneyline has Cleveland as a -122 favorite, while Detroit is a +104 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are +168 to cover, and the Tigers are -205.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Tigers game on Sept. 24, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 42, or 64.6%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 29 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 154 opportunities.

The Guardians are 85-69-0 against the spread in their 154 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 20 of the 41 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.8%).

Detroit has a record of 9-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (37.5%).

The Tigers have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-67-6).

The Tigers have put together a 70-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.359) and total hits (162) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .503.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.317/.457.

Manzardo has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has accumulated an on-base percentage of .364, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .259 and slugging .395.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Riley Greene has racked up 153 hits while slugging .497. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .241 with 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .260 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

