Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-15) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (17-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Rays.TV

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | TB: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-3, 4.45 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 1-1, 2.10 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (0-3) against the Rays and Nick Martinez (1-1). When Bibee starts, his team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season. Bibee has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Rays are 4-1-0 ATS in Martínez's five starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 3-1 record in Martínez's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.6%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rays, Cleveland is the favorite at -130, and Tampa Bay is +110 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Guardians are +160 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -194.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

Guardians versus Rays, on April 28, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 30 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won seven of the 13 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).

Tampa Bay has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-11-0).

The Rays have collected a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. He has a .229 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 121st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .245 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 85th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage 34th.

DeLauter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Brayan Rocchio has hit three homers with a team-high .398 SLG this season.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland in total hits (24) this season while batting .276 with 10 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated a team-best OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.486). He's batting .327.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Junior Caminero has 29 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .228 with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .309 with two triples and six walks.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

4/27/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/6/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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