Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads.
Guardians vs Rangers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (86-73) vs. Texas Rangers (80-79)
- Date: Friday, September 26, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and Victory+
Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | TEX: (+126)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 7-6, 4.15 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-10, 3.92 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (7-6) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (9-10) will take the ball for the Rangers. Cecconi and his team have a record of 13-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cecconi's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 16-12-0 ATS in Leiter's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 5-14 in those matchups.
Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)
Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Rangers moneyline has Cleveland as a -148 favorite, while Texas is a +126 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Cleveland is +136 to cover the runline.
Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Guardians versus Rangers contest on Sept. 26 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (63.6%) in those games.
- This season Cleveland has come away with a win 11 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians are 85-70-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 30-46 in those games.
- Texas is 3-14 (winning just 17.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.
- The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-87-2).
- The Rangers have an 83-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.361) and total hits (165) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .508.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 32nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Manzardo has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- Angel Martinez is batting .226 with a .268 OBP and 45 RBI for Cleveland this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Smith has a slugging percentage of .366, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 136th in slugging.
- Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .270.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 139th, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 115th in slugging.
- Josh Jung is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jake Burger is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.
Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head
- 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
