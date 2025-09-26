Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Texas Rangers.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (86-73) vs. Texas Rangers (80-79)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and Victory+

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | TEX: (+126)

CLE: (-148) | TEX: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

CLE: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 7-6, 4.15 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-10, 3.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (7-6) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (9-10) will take the ball for the Rangers. Cecconi and his team have a record of 13-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cecconi's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 16-12-0 ATS in Leiter's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 5-14 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

The Guardians vs Rangers moneyline has Cleveland as a -148 favorite, while Texas is a +126 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Cleveland is +136 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Rangers contest on Sept. 26 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (63.6%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 11 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 85-70-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 30-46 in those games.

Texas is 3-14 (winning just 17.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-87-2).

The Rangers have an 83-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.361) and total hits (165) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .508.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Steven Kwan has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying batters, he is 32nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Angel Martinez is batting .226 with a .268 OBP and 45 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has a slugging percentage of .366, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 139th, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Josh Jung is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Jake Burger is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

