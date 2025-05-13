Guardians vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Guardians vs Brewers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (24-17) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSWI

Guardians vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-132) | MIL: (+112)

CLE: (-132) | MIL: (+112) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.33 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-1, 5.08 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-2) against the Brewers and Quinn Priester (1-1). Allen and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Brewers have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Priester starts. The Brewers are 1-3 in Priester's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56%)

Guardians vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -132 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +150 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -182.

Guardians vs Brewers Over/Under

The Guardians-Brewers game on May 13 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 4-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 40 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 19-21-0 in 40 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have won 21.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-15).

Milwaukee is 2-10 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-24-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 22-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .329 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Kwan has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double and four walks.

Jose Ramirez is batting .289 with eight doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average ranks 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Ramirez takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 27 hits and is batting .218 this season.

Carlos Santana is batting .223 with a .323 OBP and 19 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a slugging percentage of .463 and has 46 hits, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .295 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average ranks 22nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 113th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .230 with two doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.

Christian Yelich is hitting .211 with four doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Guardians vs Brewers Head to Head

5/12/2025: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

