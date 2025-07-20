Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (47-49) vs. Athletics (41-58)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NBCS-CA

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.70 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 8-6, 4.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (5-4) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (8-6) will get the nod for the Athletics. Williams and his team have a record of 8-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Williams' team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have an 11-7-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Springs' starts this season, and they went 8-5 in those games.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (52.1%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +140 to cover, while the Athletics are -170 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-Athletics contest on July 20, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those games.

This year, the Guardians have won six of nine games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 94 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 48-46-0 against the spread in their 94 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have a 29-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.2% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 14-32 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (30.4%).

The Athletics have played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-43-5).

The Athletics have covered 50% of their games this season, going 49-49-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 104 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516. He's batting .298.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 26th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging in MLB.

Carlos Santana has 72 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.324/.357.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .217 with a .293 OBP and 37 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 108 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .281 and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Rooker heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has a .369 OBP while slugging .453. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .326.

His batting average is second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .259 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .248 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

7/18/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

