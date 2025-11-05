Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (4-2) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at FedExForum as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7.5 233.5 -310 +250

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (62.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have covered the spread two times this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over four times out of eight chances.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 22.8 points, 8.8 boards and 7.3 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 47.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Kevin Durant averages 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 51% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Amen Thompson averages 17 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 boards.

Steven Adams averages 6.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 66.7% from the field.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant averages 20.4 points, 3.6 boards and 7.1 assists. He is also sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Grizzlies are getting 18 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cedric Coward averages 15.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 58.3% of his shots from the field and 48.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 11 points, 7.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies get 11 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

