Grizzlies vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: ALT and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-6) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (7-4) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is 223 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 223 -118 +100

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread nine times in 13 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 4-6-1 this year.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over nine times out of 11 chances this season.

The Nuggets have hit the over 72.7% of the time this season (eight of 11 games with a set point total).

Memphis sports a worse record against the spread at home (4-2-0) than it does on the road (5-1-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total four times in six opportunities this season (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 3-4-0 record) than on the road (.250, 1-2-1).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under 71.4% of the time at home (five of seven), and 75% of the time on the road (three of four).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 11.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5 rebounds and 9.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Zach Edey is averaging 11.5 points, 6.9 boards and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points for the Nuggets, plus 13.7 boards and 11.7 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 18.5 points, 6.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

The Nuggets are getting 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Christian Braun.

Russell Westbrook averages 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is draining 34.6% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The Nuggets receive 17.9 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

