Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KFAA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-6) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 7, 2025 as 3.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have lost three games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 228.5 -164 +138

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (73.9%)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' eight games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over four times out of eight chances.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in two of eight opportunities (25%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant is averaging 20 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14.3 points, 2.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jock Landale is averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr. averages 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Mavericks are getting 13 points, 3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Max Christie averages 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 52.2% of his shots from the field and 47.7% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Naji Marshall averages 7.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 40.5% of his shots from the floor.

