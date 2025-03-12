Grand Canyon vs UT Arlington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (13-17, 6-10 WAC) will play in the WAC tournament against the No. 2 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-7, 13-3 WAC) on Wednesday at Orleans Arena, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grand Canyon win (80.8%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Grand Canyon-UT Arlington spread (Grand Canyon -8.5) or total (148.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grand Canyon has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

UT Arlington has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this year.

Grand Canyon covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 36.8% of the time. That's less often than UT Arlington covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (50%).

The Antelopes have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in nine opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Mavericks have had better results on the road (7-7-0) than at home (5-6-0).

Grand Canyon's record against the spread in conference action is 7-9-0.

Against the spread in WAC play, UT Arlington is 7-9-0 this year.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grand Canyon has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (77.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Antelopes have come away with a win 19 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -365 or better on the moneyline.

UT Arlington has won 23.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).

The Mavericks have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +285 or longer in six chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grand Canyon has a 78.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Head-to-Head Comparison

Grand Canyon outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 78.3 per game to rank 71st in college basketball while allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball) and has a +292 scoring differential overall.

Grand Canyon's leading scorer, Tyon Grant-Foster, is 306th in college basketball averaging 14.6 points per game.

UT Arlington has a +5 scoring differential, putting up 74.2 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allowing 74.1 (243rd in college basketball).

Lance Ware paces UT Arlington, recording 13.7 points per game (418th in college basketball).

The Antelopes win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They collect 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 39th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.5 per outing.

Duke Brennan tops the Antelopes with 9.5 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball play).

The Mavericks grab 33.1 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Ware's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Mavericks and rank 12th in the nation.

Grand Canyon scores 95.9 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball), while allowing 84 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

The Mavericks rank 235th in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 182nd defensively with 93.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

