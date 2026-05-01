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NHL

Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

In NHL action on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
  • Date: Friday, May 1, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-114)Mammoth (-105)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (55.4%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Mammoth are -250 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +198.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Mammoth game on May 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Mammoth reveal Vegas as the favorite (-114) and Utah as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

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