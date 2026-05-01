Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

In NHL action on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-114) Mammoth (-105) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (55.4%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Mammoth are -250 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +198.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Mammoth game on May 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Mammoth reveal Vegas as the favorite (-114) and Utah as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

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