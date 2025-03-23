Golden Knights vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

NHL action on Sunday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Lightning Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-8) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-24-5)

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-113) Lightning (-108) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (51.4%)

Golden Knights vs Lightning Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Golden Knights are +210 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -265.

Golden Knights vs Lightning Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Lightning on March 23, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Golden Knights vs Lightning Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -113 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!