Golden Knights vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23
NHL action on Sunday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL action on Sunday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Golden Knights vs Lightning Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-8) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-24-5)
- Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-113)
|Lightning (-108)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (51.4%)
Golden Knights vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Golden Knights are +210 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -265.
Golden Knights vs Lightning Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Lightning on March 23, with the over being +112 and the under -140.
Golden Knights vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -113 favorite at home.