NHL

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-1-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Golden Knights (-152)Kings (+126)5.5

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.2%)

Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kings on October 22, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -152 favorite at home.

