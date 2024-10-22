Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-1-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Golden Knights (-152)
|Kings (+126)
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.2%)
Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kings on October 22, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -152 favorite at home.