Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-1-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-152) Kings (+126) 5.5

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.2%)

Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kings on October 22, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -152 favorite at home.

