Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 17
NHL action on Sunday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Washington Capitals.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Capitals Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (11-4-2) vs. Washington Capitals (11-4-1)
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: NHL Network
Golden Knights vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-142)
|Capitals (+118)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (63.4%)
Golden Knights vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Capitals. The Golden Knights are +172 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -215.
Golden Knights vs Capitals Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Capitals matchup on November 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Golden Knights vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -142 favorite at home.