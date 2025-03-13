Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-25-8)

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-170) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57%)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -176 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +142.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Blue Jackets game on March 13, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -170 favorite on the road.

