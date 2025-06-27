Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (44-37) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-55)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-BA

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

SF: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

SF: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-5, 3.79 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-4, 5.03 ERA

The Giants will call on Landen Roupp (5-5) against the White Sox and Aaron Civale (1-4). Roupp's team is 5-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Roupp's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Civale's starts. The White Sox are 1-4 in Civale's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (60.4%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. White Sox reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-158) and Chicago as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Giants are +105.

Giants versus White Sox, on June 27, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (55.6%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 11-10 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 81 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 35-46-0 in 81 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 77 total times this season. They've finished 24-53 in those games.

Chicago is 18-41 (winning just 30.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 78 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-38-4).

The White Sox have covered 55.1% of their games this season, going 43-35-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 83 hits and an OBP of .396 this season. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .252 with 17 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 93rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .314, a slugging percentage of .422, and has 67 hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .233).

He is 128th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .236 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and 27 walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .185 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!