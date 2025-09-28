Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (80-81) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-118)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-295) | COL: (+240)

SF: (-295) | COL: (+240) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

SF: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 14-11, 3.30 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-4, 7.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (14-11) to the mound, while McCade Brown (0-4) will get the nod for the Rockies. Webb and his team have a record of 15-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has won 48.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-15). The Rockies have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for five Brown starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (68.8%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Giants, Colorado is the underdog at +240, and San Francisco is -295 playing at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -152 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +126.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies game on Sept. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 49, or 52.7%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -295 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 77 of 160 chances this season.

The Giants are 75-85-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 25.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-113).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, Colorado has a 6-29 record (winning only 17.1% of its games).

In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-82-5).

The Rockies have a 63-93-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 152 hits and an OBP of .372 this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Willy Adames has 22 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He's batting .224 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 142nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .263 with a .405 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.

Ramos has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.323) and slugging percentage (.521), and paces the Rockies in hits (149, while batting .278).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jordan Beck has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .260.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

