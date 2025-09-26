Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Dodgers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-69) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-69)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

Mariners vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | LAD: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | LAD: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+155) | LAD: +1.5 (-188)

SEA: -1.5 (+155) | LAD: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-7, 4.24 ERA vs Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 6-3, 2.86 ERA

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (10-7) versus the Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan (6-3). Kirby's team is 9-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. The Dodgers have gone 5-6-0 against the spread when Sheehan starts. The Dodgers were the moneyline underdog for one Sheehan start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.3%)

Mariners vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -134 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Dodgers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mariners are +155 to cover, and the Dodgers are -188.

Mariners vs Dodgers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Dodgers on Sept. 26, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mariners vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 66, or 60.6%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Seattle has won 45 of 66 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 84 of 154 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 70-84-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Dodgers have put together a 7-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Dodgers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times this season for a 75-75-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have a 67-90-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.360) and total hits (144) this season. He's batting .247 batting average while slugging .594.

He is 97th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season. He's batting .268.

Among all qualified, he is 44th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .294 with a .462 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Naylor heads into this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .447 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .233 with a .304 OBP and 117 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 169 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .619 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Dodgers. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .262 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .293 with 39 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 58 walks.

Andy Pages is hitting .276 with 27 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 29 walks.

