Giants vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

The San Francisco Giants will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Giants vs Cardinals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (77-80) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSMW

Giants vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-198) | STL: (+166)

SF: (-198) | STL: (+166) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134)

SF: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 14-11, 3.27 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-15, 5.29 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (14-11) for the Giants and Andre Pallante (6-15) for the Cardinals. Webb's team is 15-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team is 14-14 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 14-16-0 ATS record in Pallante's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 7-13 record in Pallante's 20 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (61.2%)

Giants vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Cardinals reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-198) and St. Louis as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Giants vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Cardinals are -134 to cover, and the Giants are +112.

Giants vs Cardinals Over/Under

Giants versus Cardinals on Sept. 23 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (52.2%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 156 opportunities.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 73-83-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 48.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (42-44).

St. Louis is 1-7 (winning only 12.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

In the 151 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-69-5).

The Cardinals have a 77-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 148 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Willy Adames has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.318/.415.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.465) and paces the Cardinals in hits (141). He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Brendan Donovan's .349 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .408.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 41 walks while batting .281.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .236 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 60 walks.

Giants vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/22/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

