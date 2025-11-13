Georgia vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia vs Texas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-200) | Texas: (+164)
- Spread: Georgia: -5.5 (-110) | Texas: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Georgia vs Texas Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 4-5-0 this year.
- Against the spread as 5.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 3-3.
- This year, four of Georgia's nine games have gone over the point total.
- Texas owns two wins against the spread this season.
- There have been four Texas games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.
Georgia vs Texas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (65.4%)
Georgia vs Texas Point Spread
Texas is an underdog by 5.5 points against Georgia. Texas is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.
Georgia vs Texas Over/Under
The Georgia-Texas game on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Georgia vs Texas Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Georgia-Texas, Georgia is the favorite at -200, and Texas is +164.
Georgia vs. Texas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|33.4
|34
|19.8
|23
|52.4
|9
|Texas
|29.6
|64
|16.4
|11
|47.6
|9
Georgia vs. Texas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
