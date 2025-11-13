Georgia vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Texas Longhorns.

Georgia vs Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-200) | Texas: (+164)

Georgia: (-200) | Texas: (+164) Spread: Georgia: -5.5 (-110) | Texas: +5.5 (-110)

Georgia: -5.5 (-110) | Texas: +5.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Georgia vs Texas Betting Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 4-5-0 this year.

Against the spread as 5.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 3-3.

This year, four of Georgia's nine games have gone over the point total.

Texas owns two wins against the spread this season.

There have been four Texas games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

Georgia vs Texas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulldogs win (65.4%)

Georgia vs Texas Point Spread

Texas is an underdog by 5.5 points against Georgia. Texas is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.

Georgia vs Texas Over/Under

The Georgia-Texas game on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Georgia vs Texas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia-Texas, Georgia is the favorite at -200, and Texas is +164.

Georgia vs. Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 33.4 34 19.8 23 52.4 9 Texas 29.6 64 16.4 11 47.6 9

Georgia vs. Texas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

