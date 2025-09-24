Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Georgia Tech: (-599) | Wake Forest: (+430) Spread: Georgia Tech: -13.5 (-120) | Wake Forest: +13.5 (-102)

Georgia Tech: -13.5 (-120) | Wake Forest: +13.5 (-102) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Georgia Tech's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Georgia Tech owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Georgia Tech's four games have hit the over.

Wake Forest has posted one win against the spread this year.

Wake Forest has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (70.6%)

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Wake Forest is the underdog by 13.5 points against Georgia Tech. Wake Forest is -120 to cover the spread, and Georgia Tech is -102.

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Over/Under

Georgia Tech versus Wake Forest, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Tech-Wake Forest, Georgia Tech is the favorite at -599, and Wake Forest is +430.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 38.8 18 19.3 55 53.5 4 Wake Forest 25.3 113 17.7 24 55.2 3

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

