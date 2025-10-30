Georgia Tech vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-215) | NC State: (+180)

Georgia Tech: (-215) | NC State: (+180) Spread: Georgia Tech: -5.5 (-115) | NC State: +5.5 (-105)

Georgia Tech: -5.5 (-115) | NC State: +5.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia Tech vs NC State Betting Trends

Georgia Tech's record against the spread is 6-2-0.

Georgia Tech owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, five of Georgia Tech's eight games have go over the point total.

NC State has three wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

NC State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been five NC State games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (62.2%)

Georgia Tech vs NC State Point Spread

Georgia Tech is favored by 5.5 points versus NC State. Georgia Tech is -115 to cover the spread, while NC State is -105.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for Georgia Tech-NC State on Nov. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Moneyline

NC State is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a -215 favorite.

Georgia Tech vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 36.0 18 20.0 42 54.3 8 NC State 30.5 47 29.9 109 57.1 8

Georgia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

