Georgia Tech vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Georgia Tech vs NC State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-215) | NC State: (+180)
- Spread: Georgia Tech: -5.5 (-115) | NC State: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Georgia Tech vs NC State Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech's record against the spread is 6-2-0.
- Georgia Tech owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, five of Georgia Tech's eight games have go over the point total.
- NC State has three wins in eight contests against the spread this season.
- NC State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been five NC State games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.
Georgia Tech vs NC State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (62.2%)
Georgia Tech vs NC State Point Spread
Georgia Tech is favored by 5.5 points versus NC State. Georgia Tech is -115 to cover the spread, while NC State is -105.
Georgia Tech vs NC State Over/Under
An over/under of 58.5 has been set for Georgia Tech-NC State on Nov. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Georgia Tech vs NC State Moneyline
NC State is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a -215 favorite.
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia Tech
|36.0
|18
|20.0
|42
|54.3
|8
|NC State
|30.5
|47
|29.9
|109
|57.1
|8
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Georgia Tech vs. NC State analysis on FanDuel Research.