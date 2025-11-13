Georgia Tech vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the Boston College Eagles in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-901) | Boston College: (+610)

Georgia Tech: (-901) | Boston College: (+610) Spread: Georgia Tech: -16.5 (-115) | Boston College: +16.5 (-105)

Georgia Tech: -16.5 (-115) | Boston College: +16.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered the spread six times in nine games.

Georgia Tech has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 16.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

There have been six Georgia Tech games (of nine) that went over the total this season.

Boston College has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Boston College is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 16.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, seven of Boston College's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (88.5%)

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Point Spread

Georgia Tech is favored by 16.5 points over Boston College. Georgia Tech is -115 to cover the spread, with Boston College being -105.

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Over/Under

The Georgia Tech-Boston College matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Moneyline

Georgia Tech is a -901 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston College is a +610 underdog.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 36.0 21 23.1 54 54.7 9 Boston College 23.7 83 34.5 133 52.9 10

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Tech vs. Boston College analysis on FanDuel Research.