Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Southern Eagles facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-170) | Jacksonville State: (+140)

Georgia Southern: (-170) | Jacksonville State: (+140) Spread: Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-110)

Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Jacksonville State owns two wins against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

Jacksonville State has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Gamecocks win (55.1%)

Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 3.5-point underdog against Georgia Southern. Jacksonville State is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -110.

Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

The over/under for Georgia Southern-Jacksonville State on Sept. 13 is 58.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

The Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville State moneyline has Georgia Southern as a -170 favorite, while Jacksonville State is a +140 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Southern 17.0 113 50.5 134 56.0 2 Jacksonville State 22.0 101 20.5 68 52.0 2

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

