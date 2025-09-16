Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Washington Commanders and their 18th-ranked passing defense (213.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Geno Smith Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 252.80

252.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.11

11.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith has produced 20.7 fantasy points in 2025 (10.4 per game), which ranks him 30th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 74 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Smith has connected on 48-of-77 throws for 542 yards, with one passing touchdown and four interceptions, resulting in 20.7 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 30 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith produced 3.2 fantasy points, piling up 180 passing yards with zero touchdowns and three picks while chipping in 20 rushing yards with his legs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown reception by two players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Washington has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.