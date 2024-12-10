Geno Smith Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

In Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), QB Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (222.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Packers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Smith vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 254.90

254.90 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.52

12.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 205.6 fantasy points in 2024 (15.8 per game), Smith is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 16th overall.

During his last three games, Smith has compiled 693 passing yards (66-of-92) for three passing TDs with one pick, leading to 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed four yards rushing on six carries.

Smith has generated 75.9 fantasy points (15.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,277 yards on 112-of-158 passing, with six touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 49 rushing yards on 16 carries with one TD.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 5, when he compiled 22.6 fantasy points with 284 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 72 rushing yards on four carries (18.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, when he mustered only 8.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Green Bay has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Packers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.