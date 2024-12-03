Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson will match up with the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (203.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Wilson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Wilson vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.39

61.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 79th overall, as he has put up 106.8 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Wilson has reeled in 14 balls (on 24 targets) for 100 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 10 fantasy points (3.3 per game).

Wilson has been targeted 42 times, with 28 receptions for 303 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 42.3 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that period.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Houston Texans, a game when he went off for nine catches and 90 receiving yards with two touchdowns (21.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Garrett Wilson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.8 points) in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in four balls for 18 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Miami this season.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Miami has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

