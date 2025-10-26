Spurs vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Spurs vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: YES and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (2-0) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) as double-digit, 12-point favorites on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Spurs vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -12 227.5 -599 +450

Spurs vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (67.8%)

Spurs vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Spurs went 39-43-0 ATS last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 12 points or greater, the Nets went 11-10-1 last season.

Spurs games went over the point total 46 out of 82 times last season.

The Nets had 38 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

San Antonio did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-20-0) last season than it did in road tilts (18-23-0).

Brooklyn performed better against the spread away (25-15-1) than at home (15-24-2) last season.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, De'Aaron Fox provided points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists last year. He also put up 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks.

Stephon Castle's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He drained 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Devin Vassell put up 16.3 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists. He drained 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Last season, Keldon Johnson posted 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sank 48.2% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists last year, shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Nic Claxton collected 10.3 points last season, plus 2.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Jalen Wilson recorded 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams collected 10 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Haywood Highsmith's stats last season were 6.5 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

