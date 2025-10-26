Heat vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MSG and FDSSUN

The New York Knicks (2-0) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET on MSG and FDSSUN. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 229.5 -136 +116

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (52.8%)

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks put together a 40-41-1 record against the spread last season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Heat went 16-15-1 against the spread last year.

A total of 43 Knicks games last season went over the point total.

There were 44 Heat games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

New York owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-19-1) than it did in away games (19-22-0) last season.

Against the spread, Miami performed better at home (21-19-1) than on the road (17-22-2) last season.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns put up points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year. He also put up 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Hart put up 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He sank 52.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jalen Brunson recorded 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also drained 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Mikal Bridges put up 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

OG Anunoby's stats last season included 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He sank 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers last season were 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Herro recorded 23.9 points last season, plus 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell averaged 21.8 points last season, plus 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins collected 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kel'el Ware collected 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.