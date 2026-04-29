Silent Tactic Scratched From 2026 Kentucky Derby

Trainer Mark Casse announced Wednesday that Silent Tactic has been scratched from the 2026 Kentucky Derby because of a bruised foot. Silent Tactic entered Derby week as one of the more notable contenders after winning the Southwest Stakes and finishing second in the Arkansas Derby.

With Silent Tactic out, Great White has drawn into the main body of the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field from the also-eligible list. Churchill Downs had previously outlined that if a horse scratched from the main field, Great White would move in and start from post 20.

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 2, 2026, with post time approximately 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

You can find the updated morning-line odds for the 2026 Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Research.

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