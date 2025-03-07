FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flyers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flyers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (27-28-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-33-4)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ABC

Flyers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-146)Kraken (+122)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (54.5%)

Flyers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Kraken are -210 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +164.

Flyers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Flyers versus Kraken, on March 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Flyers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -146 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup