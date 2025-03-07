NHL
Flyers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Seattle Kraken.
Flyers vs Kraken Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (27-28-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-33-4)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ABC
Flyers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-146)
|Kraken (+122)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (54.5%)
Flyers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Kraken are -210 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +164.
Flyers vs Kraken Over/Under
- Flyers versus Kraken, on March 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Flyers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -146 favorite at home.