Florida vs Southern Illinois Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Florida Gators (5-0) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-2) on November 22, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Southern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Southern Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (85%)

Florida is a 17.5-point favorite over Southern Illinois on Friday and the over/under is set at 155.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the game.

Florida vs. Southern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

Southern Illinois won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

When playing at home last year, the Gators owned the same winning percentage against the spread as they did in away games (.500).

The Salukis performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (10-7-0) last year.

Florida vs. Southern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida finished with a 19-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 82.6% of those games).

The Gators won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3448 or shorter.

Last season, Southern Illinois was the underdog 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.

The Salukis were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1280 moneyline set for this game.

Florida has an implied moneyline win probability of 97.2% in this game.

Florida vs. Southern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.0 rebounds per game the Salukis averaged ranked 308th in the country. Their opponents recorded 29.2 per outing.

The Salukis averaged 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (64th in college basketball), and allowed 93.8 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

