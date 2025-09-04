Florida vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Florida Gators are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the South Florida Bulls.

Here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs South Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida: (-1053) | South Florida: (+660)

Florida: (-1053) | South Florida: (+660) Spread: Florida: -17.5 (-118) | South Florida: +17.5 (-104)

Florida: -17.5 (-118) | South Florida: +17.5 (-104) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Florida vs South Florida Betting Trends

Florida hasn won once against the spread this year.

Florida is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

South Florida has covered the spread in every game this year.

Not one of South Florida's one games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Florida vs South Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gators win (93.4%)

Florida vs South Florida Point Spread

South Florida is listed as an underdog by 17.5 points (-104 odds), and Florida, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

Florida vs South Florida Over/Under

The Florida-South Florida matchup on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Florida vs South Florida Moneyline

South Florida is the underdog, +660 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -1053 favorite.

Florida vs. South Florida Points Insights

The average implied total for the Gators last season was 31.9 points, 5.1 fewer points than their implied total of 37 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Bulls (34.3) is 15.3 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (19).

Florida vs. South Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

