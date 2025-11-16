Florida vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (2-1) on November 16, 2025 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Florida vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (91.4%)

Florida is a 10.5-point favorite against Miami (FL) on Sunday and the total is set at 169.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Florida vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida went 28-12-0 ATS last season.

Miami (FL) covered 10 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Florida was 10-7 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Miami (FL) put up as a 10.5-point underdog.

Against the spread last season, the Gators played better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Hurricanes were better against the spread away (4-6-0) than at home (5-12-0) last season.

Florida vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida was the moneyline favorite 33 total times last season. It finished 31-2 in those games.

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -581 or shorter, the Gators had a record of 13-1 (92.9%).

Last season, Miami (FL) was the underdog 17 times and won two of those games.

Last season, the Hurricanes were at least a +420 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Florida has an implied win probability of 85.3%.

Florida vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Florida was fifth-best in the nation offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st on defense (69.6 points allowed).

Last year, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39.0 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).

Last season Florida was ranked 61st in college basketball in assists with 15.4 per game.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in college basketball.

Miami (FL) ranked 167th in the nation with 74.0 points per game last season, but on defense it struggled, ceding 80.6 points per game (eighth-worst in college basketball).

Last season Miami (FL) pulled down 29.2 boards per game (325th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Last season Miami (FL) ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.9 per game.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, Miami (FL) ranked 87th in the nation. It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

