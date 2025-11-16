Purdue vs Akron College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Akron Zips (3-0), winners of three straight as well.

Purdue vs. Akron Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Akron Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (82.1%)

Before making a wager on Sunday's Purdue-Akron spread (Purdue -19.5) or over/under (160.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Purdue vs. Akron: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Akron won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Boilermakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (10-6-0) last season than they did in road affairs (6-5-0).

The Zips' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .500 last season. They were 7-7-0 ATS on their home court and 6-6-0 on the road.

Purdue vs. Akron: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue won 81.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (22-5).

The Boilermakers won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4545 or shorter.

Akron was an underdog seven times last season and won once.

The Zips were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Purdue has an implied win probability of 97.8%.

Purdue vs. Akron Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Purdue was the 82nd-ranked squad in college basketball (77.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 126th (70.4 points conceded per game).

With 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds conceded, Purdue was 300th and 28th in the country, respectively, last year.

At 15.9 assists per game last year, Purdue was 42nd in college basketball.

At 9.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.3 turnovers forced last year, Purdue was 62nd and 176th in the nation, respectively.

Akron was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked eighth-best in the nation by putting up 84.0 points per game. It ranked 271st in college basketball in points allowed (75.0 per contest).

Last season Akron averaged 35.0 rebounds per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

With 17.6 dimes per game, Akron ranked fifth-best in college basketball in the category.

Last season Akron committed 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

