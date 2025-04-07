Florida vs Houston Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament National Championship

The national championship will be earned after the Florida Gators (35-4) and Houston Cougars (35-4) meet in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at Alamodome, beginning at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Game time: 8:50 p.m. ET

8:50 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Alamodome

Florida vs. Houston Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (51.5%)

Before you bet on Monday's Florida-Houston spread (Florida -1.5) or over/under (140.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 27 times in 39 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston has compiled a 22-16-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Florida (24-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (70.6%) than Houston (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Gators own a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cougars have a lower winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than away (.700, 7-3-0).

Florida vs. Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 30, or 93.8%, of the 32 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Gators have been victorious 30 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

Houston has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 53.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +605 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (103rd in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr. paces Florida, averaging 18.5 points per game (61st in the country).

Houston outscores opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 73.9 points per game, 175th in college basketball, and allowing 58.5 per contest, first in college basketball) and has a +602 scoring differential.

LJ Cryer leads Houston, recording 15.6 points per game (221st in college basketball).

The 39 rebounds per game the Gators average rank second in college basketball, and are 8.8 more than the 30.2 their opponents grab per outing.

Alex Condon averages 7.6 rebounds per game (ranking 88th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, 104th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.7.

J'wan Roberts' 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 233rd in college basketball.

Florida puts up 105.1 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while giving up 86 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Cougars' 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 42nd in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

