Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in college football action on Saturday.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida State: (-375) | Wake Forest: (+290)

Florida State: (-375) | Wake Forest: (+290) Spread: Florida State: -9.5 (-122) | Wake Forest: +9.5 (100)

Florida State: -9.5 (-122) | Wake Forest: +9.5 (100) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida State vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Florida State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Florida State owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Florida State has played six games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Wake Forest has covered the spread five times in seven games.

Wake Forest has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of seven Wake Forest games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (76.9%)

Florida State vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Florida State is favored by 9.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Wake Forest, the underdog, is +100.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Florida State-Wake Forest on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Florida State is the favorite, -375 on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a +290 underdog.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 39.7 24 22.6 39 54.7 7 Wake Forest 26.7 94 18.9 17 53.4 7

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

