2023 Florida State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:08 AM

The Florida State Seminoles, who are the fourth-ranked team in the nation right now, are 5-0 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Florida State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 LSU September 3 W 45-24 Tigers (-1.5) 57.5 2 Southern Miss September 9 W 66-13 Seminoles (-30.5) 52.5 3 @ Boston College September 16 W 31-29 Seminoles (-25.5) 47.5 4 @ Clemson September 23 W 31-24 Seminoles (-1.5) 55.5 6 Virginia Tech October 7 W 39-17 Seminoles (-23.5) 52.5 7 Syracuse October 14 - Seminoles (-17.5) 56.5 8 Duke October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Florida State Last Game

The Seminoles go into their next matchup after winning 39-17 over the Virginia Tech Hokies in their last game on October 7. Jordan Travis threw for 170 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for the Noles in that game versus the Hokies. He also tacked on 10 carries for 25 yards. In the ground game, Trey Benson took 11 carries for 200 yards (18.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 15 yards in the passing game. Johnny Wilson grabbed four balls for 54 yards (averaging 13.5 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Hokies.

Florida State Betting Insights

Florida State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Seminoles have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Find more stats and analysis about Florida State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Florida State Seminoles on FanDuel today!